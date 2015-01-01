SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ryburn M. Ann. Am. Assoc. Geogr. 2022; 112(5): 1424-1440.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/24694452.2021.1976097

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Through the lens of "navigating borderlands," this article brings together the anthropology-derived concept of social navigation (Vigh 2006) with a feminist geography approach to borderlands, enriching both. It is based on ethnographic research with Colombian and Venezuelan migrants along the 4,500-km migration route from the Valle del Cauca, Colombia, to Antofagasta, Chile, and additionally informed by further multisited ethnography in Antofagasta and the Valle del Cauca. The borderlands perspective bridges gaps between migration, border, and mobility studies by combining feminist scholarship on transnational social spaces and borders and violence with a reflexive migration trajectories methodology. It considers how the shifting space of the often violent borderland is constructed through interactions between diverse actors. Paying greater attention to the construction of space enhances the analytical potential of social navigation. In turn, analyzing actors' negotiations of the borderland in terms of navigation illuminates how they move in and through unpredictable spaces. Specifically, this article considers how actors including border officers, transport providers, scammers, and nongovernmental organization workers "police," "move," and "reroute" in the borderland. It also reveals how migrants navigate interactions with these varied actors to aguantar (endure/cope/hold on); although not resistance per se, aguantar may sometimes be a form of defiance.


Language: en

Keywords

borderlands; migración; migration; navegación; navigation; South America; Sudamérica; tierra fronterizas; violence; violencia.; 南美洲; 导航; 暴力。; 移民; 边境

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print