Abstract

Research has focused extensively on the situational, legal, and extralegal factors of racial disparity in police practices (i.e., stops, citations, arrests). However, little quantitative analysis exists on the micro-space factors that also could lead to racial disparity in these outcomes. The primary purpose of this study is to understand whether (1) the level of African-American density and crime concentration at block groups are associated with racial disparity in police arrests, and (2) the level of crime concentration moderates the relationship between the level of African-American density and racial disparity. The results showed that African-American density was significantly and negatively related to racial disparity in police arrests. However, the level of crime concentration did not affect the racial disparity and did not moderate the relationship between African-American density and racial disparity.

