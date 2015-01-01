|
Hart TC, Fitch CH. Crime Prev. Community Safety 2022; 24(1): 14-29.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group -- Palgrave-Macmillan)
Street robbery incident location data recorded over a 3-year period were aggregated into a sample of crime panels (N = 78) and used to construct a series of prospective hot spot maps, based on kernel density estimation. Panels of crime data were analyzed to determine whether the predictive accuracy of prospective hot spot mapping varied by victims' race and ethnicity.
Language: en
Disparities in proactive policing; Place-based policing; Racial bias