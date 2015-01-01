SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Spraitz JD, Bowen KN. Crim. Justice Policy Rev. 2021; 32(5): 484-500.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0887403420921232

unavailable

According to prior research, approximately 14% of sexual victimizations by priests are reported to civil authorities. Victim grooming by the abuser is a main reason the number of reported incidents is low. The concept of reverential fear and religious duress is related to grooming, but very little empirical research focuses on the concept. Reverential fear and religious duress is a type of fear that limits the ability of clergy sexual abuse victims to disengage from their abuser; it intensifies when one has reverence and respect for the clergyman who abused them. In this article, available data from personnel files from several Catholic institutions are analyzed to gain a deeper understanding of reverential fear and religious duress.

FINDINGS suggest victims of clergy sexual abuse experience reverential fear and religious duress. The discussion focuses on why victims remain silent and provides recommendations for new policy and for improving existing policy.


Catholic Church; clergy sexual abuse; religious duress; reverential fear; sexual grooming

