SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Reckdenwald A, Mandes CL, Fernandez K. Crim. Justice Policy Rev. 2021; 32(8): 816-840.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08874034211001912

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Many states' laws now classify nonfatal strangulation as part of domestic violence as a felony offense, but prosecution of offenders remains challenging due to the nature of this type of violent offense. This study evaluates a coordinated effort designed to improve one county's response to nonfatal strangulation. The impact of law enforcement training and specialized forensic medical examinations on facilitating evidence-based prosecution of nonfatal strangulation offenders is examined. Preliminary support is found for the effectiveness of the coordinated effort, highlighting the importance of comprehensive law enforcement training and detailed medical evidence in facilitating evidence-based prosecution.


Language: en

Keywords

criminal justice system; domestic violence; evaluation; forensic medical examinations; intimate partner violence; strangulation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print