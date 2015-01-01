SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sytsma VA, Piza EL, Chillar VF, Grossman LS. Crim. Justice Policy Rev. 2021; 32(9): 938-959.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/08874034211021894

This study capitalizes on a successful researcher-practitioner partnership to conduct a systematic social observation (SSO) of police body-worn camera (BWC) footage in Newark, NJ. To demonstrate the utility of BWCs as performance monitoring tools, we measure officer adherence to procedural justice standards throughout use of force events as mandated in the Newark Police Division's updated policies pursuant to an ongoing federal consent decree. Overall, a slim majority of use of force events are procedurally just. However, results indicate several instances of policy noncompliance.

RESULTS are discussed, and policy recommendations related to procedural justice policy violations and BWCs for performance monitoring are provided.


body-worn camera; performance monitoring; procedural justice; systematic social observation; use of force

