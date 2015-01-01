Abstract

In recent years, advances in DNA testing technology have been coupled with DNA exonerations. In response, increasing public and empirical attention have been given to the experiences of those wrongfully convicted by the criminal justice system. Several jurisdictions have created Conviction Integrity Units (CIUs) to review convictions of primarily violent defendants for wrongful conviction. However, empirical examination of the impact of CIUs and other factors predicting DNA exoneration remains limited. This study uses data from the National Registry of Exonerations to examine the impact of CIUs, location of conviction, and other factors that make exonerations more likely to feature DNA evidence.



FINDINGS suggest that offense type, year of conviction, and gender are significant predictors of DNA exoneration. Policy implications are also discussed.

Language: en