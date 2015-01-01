|
Gebo E, Bond BJ. Crim. Justice Policy Rev. 2022; 33(5): 455-479.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
Effective interorganizational collaboration is deemed essential to comprehensive crime and violence initiatives but rarely is it empirically assessed. An 18-month intervention to improve collaboration Comprehensive Gang Model (CGM) locations was used in this study to examine the impact on increasing community capacity to address gangs and violence and reducing gang and violence in the community. Relational coordination theory grounded the collaboration intervention.
Comprehensive Gang Model; crime reduction; criminal justice policy; interorganizational collaboration