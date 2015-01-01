Abstract

Of the 30+ forms of human trafficking that exist worldwide, family-facilitated trafficking of minors receives little attention in the United States. This original research study sought to identify the prevalence, characteristics, and challenges associated with familial trafficking cases as experienced by justice professionals in the areas of case identification, investigation, prosecution, and victim services. The study included a survey and in-depth interviews leading to recommendations for increased training, improved data collection and reporting, heeding minors' testimony, and expanding our victim service options.



Keywords: Human trafficking;

Language: en