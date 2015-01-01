SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Allert JL. Crim. Justice Rev. 2022; 47(2): 208-224.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Georgia State University Public and Urban Affairs, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/07340168211024719

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Of the 30+ forms of human trafficking that exist worldwide, family-facilitated trafficking of minors receives little attention in the United States. This original research study sought to identify the prevalence, characteristics, and challenges associated with familial trafficking cases as experienced by justice professionals in the areas of case identification, investigation, prosecution, and victim services. The study included a survey and in-depth interviews leading to recommendations for increased training, improved data collection and reporting, heeding minors' testimony, and expanding our victim service options.

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en

Keywords

familial; justice; juvenile; trafficking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print