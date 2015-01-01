|
Much debate exists regarding the use of police inside schools and their impacts on students. Some argue that the use of School Resource Officers (SROs) could foster positive perceptions of police. However, no research exists examining whether SROs affect perceptions of police later in life. Further, research has not evaluated how differing SRO roles impacts lasting perceptions of police. Using a regression analysis on a sample of 328 college students, this study investigated whether there is a relationship between SRO presence during the middle- or high-school years and current perceptions of local law enforcement in terms of procedural justice (neutrality, voice, trust, respect). Additionally, we compared the impacts of various SRO roles including an enforcement only approach, a mixed approach (i.e., law enforcement and an additional activity such as teaching) and a full triad approach (i.e., law enforcement, teaching, and mentoring) on these perceptions.
perceptions of police; police officers; procedural justice; school resource officers