Abstract

This article provides an insight into the embodied and sensorial experiences of motorcycling through a series of vignettes. Through a phenomenologically inspired approach, I attempt "to bring the body back in" and explore how tests of experience can cultivate a sensuous self by sharpening awareness of all the senses and extending the mind-body-self to interconnect with a motorcycle. Motorcycling requires a sharpening of senses, meticulous preparation, and swift recovery following setbacks. There may be risks attached to pursue tests of experiences, but new adventures and unique experiences can cultivate joy, fulfillment, enhance confidence and resilience, and provide an opportunity to grow and expand one's sense of self.

Language: en