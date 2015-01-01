|
Citation
|
Wombacher K, Darnell WH, Harrington NG, Scott AM, Martin CA. Health Commun. 2022; 37(1): 48-54.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32867547
|
Abstract
|
Child and adolescent psychiatrists are uniquely positioned to discuss substance use with high risk patients; however, there has been little research about these conversations and their characteristics. To identify communication strategies for navigating conversations about substance use with adolescent patients, we conducted 21 in-depth interviews with practicing child and adolescent psychiatrists.
Language: en