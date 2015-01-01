|
Adolescents with a diagnosable mental health disorder must often first disclose their mental health problems to a parent in order to obtain professional mental health treatment. The decision to disclose private, personal health information is the result of successful progression through disclosure decision-making processes fraught with barriers that can discourage disclosure; therefore, the current study explored adolescents' perceptions of factors that facilitate or discourage disclosure of mental health information to parents. Thematic analysis of a series of focus groups with adolescents with and without a mental health disorder discovered several themes that describe factors adolescents consider in the disclosure decision-making process. Several identified themes are consistent with past research related to health-related disclosure decisions, but some themes suggest that the mental health disclosure decision-making processes of adolescents may be different than the decision-making processes of adults in other health contexts.
