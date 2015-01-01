Abstract

U.S. college students' general mental health is rapidly declining, and scholars have observed significant increases in references to depression, suicide, and mental health metaphors in popular music. Given that college students are spending more time than ever before listening to popular music, this survey aimed to assess some of the potential implications. College students (N = 253) completed an online survey about their exposure to contemporary pop songs that reference mental health difficulties such as anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. Both college students' increased perceived personal connection (PPC) with the songs referencing mental health difficulties and parasocial relationships (PSR) with their performing artists were associated with increased mental health empathy. This increased mental health empathy mediated outcomes including reduced mental health stigma, increased support for public mental health resources, and increased willingness to support others struggling with their mental health. Neither PPC with the song nor PSR with the song's artist was associated with personal willingness to seek mental health help. However, post hoc analyses revealed that college students who reported stronger PPC to these songs also reported that they use music to "deal with their own mental health issues." This study's findings suggest that pop music artists who open up about mental health difficulties may have potential as novel message sources in communication campaigns designed to improve mental health outcomes among college students.

Language: en