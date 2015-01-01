Abstract

Processes of revealing, or disclosures, take various forms, and are sometimes referred to as disclosure strategies. How individuals share information influences how recipients respond, which may have important consequences that shape perceptions of the overall interaction and relationship satisfaction. This research explores mental health disclosures among friends to understand how (a) one's disclosure strategy predicts their perceptions of the recipient response, (b) perceived recipient response predicts perceptions of disclosure outcomes, and (c) perceived recipient response potentially mediates the relationships between disclosure strategies and disclosure outcomes (e.g., interaction success, relationship satisfaction). Participants were 144 individuals who had disclosed their mental health condition to a friend. Analyses revealed that when disclosing mental health information to a friend, strategy use was, in part, predictive of perceived recipient response which, in turn, predicted discloser's ratings of disclosure outcomes. This manuscript discusses implications of findings and suggests directions for future research.

