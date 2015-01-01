Abstract

OBJECTIVE Using theories of group threat and research on the political dynamics of gun ownership, this article examines two research questions: To what extent does the political affiliation of the president of the United States shape gun ownership? Moreover, how does the president of the United States' political affiliation intersect with individuals' political alignments to impact gun ownership patterns? Methods This study utilizes repeated cross-sectional data from the General Social Survey (1980-2018). Specifically, it uses logistic regression to examine the intersection of the political affiliation of the U.S. president in a given survey year and respondents' individual political identities.



RESULTS Although there is no independent effect of the president's political affiliation on gun ownership, the results indicate there is an increase in reported gun ownership among Republicans when a Democrat was in office. A similar increase is observed for Democrats when a Republican is in office.



CONCLUSION These results demonstrate the linked macro-micro dynamics of gun ownership, specifically for political contexts.

Language: en