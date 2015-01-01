SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pelled A, Lukito J, Foley J, Zhang Y, Sun Z, Pevehouse JCW, Shah DV. Int. J. Commun. 2021; 15: e13739.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, USC Annenburg Press)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Mass shootings spur intense coverage across the ideological news media spectrum. A comparative analysis of news attention to verified features of events across partisan news outlets provides opportunities to understand the news values driving coverage in each of these venues. To examine these relationships, we conducted time-series analyses using a unique data set of 59 mass shooting events coded for characteristics of victims, shooters, and context, contrasted with coverage in six major news outlets during 2012-2014. We found that, although certain factors drive news coverage of gun violence, gun rights, and gun control across the ideological spectrum, differential patterns emerge based on contextual particularities. Across all news media, a higher number of non-Black victims drove up coverage. For moderate and conservative news media, a higher number of Black victims predicted reduced coverage. Child deaths drove up coverage of gun rights in moderate news outlets. No feature predicted gun rights discussions in conservative news outlets, suggesting that their focus on gun rights was driven by other factors.


Language: en

Keywords

mass shootings; news media ecology; news values; partisan media; time series

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print