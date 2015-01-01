SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Taylor S. J. Crime Justice 2021; 44(5): 616-633.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Midwestern Criminal Justice Association, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/0735648X.2020.1830149

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Intimate partner sexual assault (IPSA) is possibly the most prevalent, yet underreported, sexual assault in the nation. When reported, disparate responses from the criminal justice system exist, often resulting in a case being cleared by exceptional means. This research examines the influence of several variables on the likelihood that IPSA cases will be cleared by exceptional means.

FINDINGS generally suggest that several different variables influence clearance by exceptional means. Variables consistent with the concept of 'real rape' decrease the likelihood a case is cleared by exceptional means. This suggests that even in cases of IPSA detectives may be influenced by common misconceptions of sexual assault. Further, some racial components, including detective race, victim race and racial composition of area, were significant indicating further necessary research.


Language: en

Keywords

clearance by exceptional means; Intimate partner sexual assault; quantitative

