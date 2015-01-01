|
Citation
Taylor S. J. Crime Justice 2021; 44(5): 616-633.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Midwestern Criminal Justice Association, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Intimate partner sexual assault (IPSA) is possibly the most prevalent, yet underreported, sexual assault in the nation. When reported, disparate responses from the criminal justice system exist, often resulting in a case being cleared by exceptional means. This research examines the influence of several variables on the likelihood that IPSA cases will be cleared by exceptional means.
Language: en
Keywords
clearance by exceptional means; Intimate partner sexual assault; quantitative