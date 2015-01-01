Abstract

Literature and attention to rape myth acceptance (RMA) often focuses on female victims, however, studies have found evidence of male rape myth acceptance (MRMA) and linked negative perceptions of male victims to victim blaming attitudes, as well as victim disclosure. Thus, examining a population that is at high risk for sexual victimization and underreporting, such as college students, is pertinent. There are many factors related to RMA, but few have examined college major as a factor associated with RMA. Moreover, none have specifically examined MRMA and college major. However, studies have indicated that Criminal Justice majors may have more punitive attitudes towards crime, and may be less empathetic than other majors, which may influence their future work-related actions in their prospective fields.



FINDINGS reveal that Criminal Justice majors scored significantly lower on the MRMA scale compared to all other majors included in the study. Limitations and implications are also discussed.

