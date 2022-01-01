|
Citation
van der Vegt I, Kleinberg B, Gill P. J. Threat Assess. Manag. 2022; 9(1): 17-32.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The problem of online threats and abuse directed at public figures could potentially be mitigated with a computational approach, where sources of abusive language are better understood or identified through author profiling. However, abusive language constitutes a specific domain of language that is untested on whether differences emerge based on personality, age, or gender of text authors. The present study presents a unique data set of 789 abusive messages directed at politicians. It examines statistical relationships between author demographics of text authors and (abusive) language, then uses a machine learning approach to predict personality, age, and gender based on language in the texts.
Language: en