Citation
Campbell LO, Hillaire B, Laguardia ED, Howard C, Kelchner VP. J. Threat Assess. Manag. 2022; 9(2): 67-79.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Students' utilization of protective behaviors in the event of gun violence may be dependent on the attitudes, actions, and beliefs they espouse regarding campus security measures in keeping with Protection Motivation Theory. In this study, 698 higher education students from 48 states completed an online survey related to: (a) attitude toward guns on campus, (b) experiences related to violence and drills, (c) beliefs of reasons for school shootings, and (d) strategies to improve campus security.
Language: en
Keywords
Bullying; Campuses; Firearms; Higher Education; Mass Murder; Safety; School Violence; Student Attitudes; Test Construction