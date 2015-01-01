SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jácome E. J. Urban Econ. 2022; 128: e103395.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jue.2021.103395

unavailable

Mistrust between immigrants and the police may undermine law enforcement's ability to keep communities safe. This paper documents that immigration policies affect an individual's willingness to report crime. I analyze the 2015 Priority Enforcement Program, which focused immigration enforcement on individuals convicted of serious crimes and shifted resources away from immigration-related offenses. I use data from the Dallas Police Department that include a complainant's ethnicity to show that the number of violent and property crimes reported to the police by Hispanics increased by 4 percent after the introduction of PEP. These results suggest that reducing enforcement of individuals who do not pose a threat to public safety can potentially improve trust between immigrant communities and the police.


Crime reporting; Immigration; Immigration policy; Police effectiveness

