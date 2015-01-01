|
van der Laan AM, Rokven J, Weijters G, Beerthuizen MGCJ. Justice Q. 2021; 38(3): 433-453.
(Copyright © 2021, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Since 2007, juvenile crime in the Netherlands has dropped. Changes in exposure or vulnerability to risk and protective factors could offer an explanation for this drop. Data from three cohorts of the Youth Delinquency Survey (2005, 2010, and 2015; n = 4,855) were used. ANOVAs were conducted to measure differences between cohorts in exposure to risk and protective factors. Logistic regression analyses were conducted to measure differences between cohorts in vulnerability.
Language: en
Exposure and vulnerability; juvenile crime drop; risk and protective factors; self-reported delinquency