Kleck G. Justice Q. 2021; 38(5): 916-924.

(Copyright © 2021, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07418825.2020.1823455

unavailable

Fridel recently published a macro-level panel study of firearms homicide rates and counts of mass shootings, and concluded that higher gun ownership rates increase the number of mass shootings, and that more permissive laws on gun carrying increase the firearms homicide rate. The conclusions are unreliable because the study repeated the most important methodological errors identified in prior research.


bad research; gun control; Guns and violence; mass shootings; permissive carry laws

