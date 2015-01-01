Abstract

Fridel's response to my critique of her Justice Quarterly article is a "nonresponse response." She does not actually respond to any of my criticisms, and does harm to the field of research on guns and violence by encouraging scholars to believe two falsehoods: (1) that instrumental variables methods are not feasible as a technique for addressing causal order issues, and that (2) that the percent of suicides committed with guns is valid for use in longitudinal research designs.

Language: en