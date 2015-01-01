SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Fridel EE. Justice Q. 2021; 38(5): 955-960.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07418825.2021.1930109

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

ABTRACTFollowing Kleck's critique on my recent article on guns, firearms homicide, and mass shootings, I wrote a detailed and thorough reply refuting his methodological concerns and discussing directions for future research. In response, Kleck published a second rebuttal reiterating issues already addressed in both the original manuscript and the reply article, erroneously dismissing my work as a "non-response response" that is "destructive of the ends of scholarship." Here, I respond to Kleck's two critiques not discussed at length previously before highlighting the perils of confirmation bias and the politicization of science.


Language: en

Keywords

Firearms; Homicide; Mass shootings

