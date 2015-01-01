SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Griffin VW, Evans M. Justice Q. 2021; 38(6): 1019-1046.

(Copyright © 2021, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07418825.2019.1666906

unavailable

Isolating particular groups of individuals is nothing novel within American society, and two prevalent examples of this are the historical and current treatment of Blacks and sex offenders. To date, few studies have examined how race is related to sex offenders' experiences, never mind how race compounds the effects of social stigmatization for registered sex offenders (RSOs). Using a statewide sample of RSOs (n = 306), the primary goal of this study is to examine how race is related to sex offenders' experiences and perceived stigma are impacted by sex offender policies.

FINDINGS showed significant differences in the experiences and perceptions of Black and White sex offenders. Specifically, Blacks reported fewer experiences of collateral consequences, and overall a lower degree of perceived stigma. Implications are discussed.


race; reentry; Sex offenders; stigmatization

