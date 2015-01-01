|
Griffin VW, Evans M. Justice Q. 2021; 38(6): 1019-1046.
Copyright © 2021, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences
Isolating particular groups of individuals is nothing novel within American society, and two prevalent examples of this are the historical and current treatment of Blacks and sex offenders. To date, few studies have examined how race is related to sex offenders' experiences, never mind how race compounds the effects of social stigmatization for registered sex offenders (RSOs). Using a statewide sample of RSOs (n = 306), the primary goal of this study is to examine how race is related to sex offenders' experiences and perceived stigma are impacted by sex offender policies.
race; reentry; Sex offenders; stigmatization