SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kushner M, Botchkovar E, Antonaccio O, Hughes L. Justice Q. 2021; 38(6): 1182-1209.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07418825.2019.1707855

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study pursues two important goals: 1) assessment of the offender-victim overlap in non-Western cultural contexts and 2) examination of complex moderating influences and mediating factors that help explain the relationship between offending and victimization. Interview data from 700 Ukrainian and 735 Russian adults are used to assess main and interactive effects of theoretical predictors on violent and property offending.

FINDINGS reveal a moderate relationship between victimization and offending partially explained by association with deviant peers, self-control, and angry emotions. Moreover, association with deviant peers, depression, and anger appear to condition the relationship. Analyses support and clarify the victim-offender overlap, suggesting it is a universal phenomenon crossing national contexts and that the likelihood of a crime victim becoming an offender is influenced by individual traits, peer relationships, and contemporaneous emotional affect shaping behavioral responses to criminal victimization.


Language: en

Keywords

general strain theory; offending; overlap; victimization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print