We, the Editors and Publisher of Justice Quarterly, have retracted the following article:



Article title: School social bonds, school climate, and school misbehavior: A multilevel analysis.



Authors: Eric A. Stewart



Journal: Justice Quarterly



Bibiliometrics: Volume 20, Number 3, pages 575-604.



DOI: 10.1080/07418820300095621



In response to concerns raised about this article, the Editors and the Publisher provided the author with the opportunity to respond to the questions raised about this article, and commissioned a review by three independent referees of the original article and the author's response to the concerns.



Owing to the significant length of time that has passed since this article was published, the author did not retain the data or analyses used in this paper. The author and referees accessed the publicly available dataset, the first follow-up to the National Educational Longitudinal Study, from the National Center for Education Statistics.



The independent review concluded that some of the concerns raised about the article could possibly be attributed to analytic and coding decisions, but due to possible errors in select analyses, as well as the inability of the referees to replicate the article's exact sample and models, there was doubt cast over the reliability of the results and conclusions in this study. For this reason, we have made the decision to retract the article. The author has been informed of this decision.



Based upon the information from the author and the independent review, there was insufficient evidence to support a conclusion of research misconduct in the form of data fabrication and falsification.



We have been informed in our decision-making by our policy on publishing ethics and integrity and the COPE guidelines on retractions.



The retracted article will remain online to maintain the scholarly record, but it will be digitally watermarked on each page as "Retracted".

