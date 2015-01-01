|
Citation
|
Tregle B, Nix J, Pickett JT. Justice Q. 2022; 39(3): 455-477.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Body-worn cameras (BWC) have diffused rapidly throughout policing as a means of promoting transparency and accountability. Yet, whether to release BWC footage to the public remains largely up to the discretion of police executives, and we know little about how they interpret and respond to BWC footage - particularly footage involving critical incidents. We asked a nationally representative sample of police executives (N = 476) how supportive they were of legislation that would mandate releasing BWC footage upon request as public information, and presented them with an experimental vignette about BWC capturing one of their officers fatally shooting an [armed/unarmed] [Black/White] suspect.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Body-worn cameras; experiment; media; officer-involved shootings; transparency