Abstract

PURPOSE: We examined how longitudinal changes and inter-community differences of food insecurity rates were associated with child maltreatment report (CMR) rates at the zip code level. We assessed these associations overall, by urbanicity, and within subgroups of age, sex, and maltreatment type.



METHODS: We used Illinois statewide zip code-level data from 2011-2018. We measured CMR rates based on Illinois child protective services records and food insecurity rates from Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap. We conducted spatial linear modeling to account for spatial dependence with controls for various socioeconomic, demographic, care burden, and instability conditions of communities.



RESULTS: Both longitudinal changes and inter-community differences of food insecurity rates were significantly associated with increased CMR rates overall and within all subgroups. These associations were significant among all large urban, small urban, and rural areas, while longitudinal changes of food insecurity rates had significantly stronger associations among small urban areas compared with other areas.



CONCLUSIONS: Communities experiencing higher food insecurity had higher CMR rates. Increases in food insecurity over time were associated with increases in CMR rates. These associations were reproduced within subgroups of child age, sex, maltreatment type, and urbanicity. Attention and collaborative efforts are warranted for high food insecure communities.

