We thank Ferrés-Padró et al. for their interest in our article A predictive model for serious adverse events in adults with acute poisoning in prehospital and hospital care. We fully agree with their comment that a place of care assessment of capillary blood glucose and the level of consciousness is essential. As we state, we believe the initial assessment of the intoxicated patient should include systematic assessment of vital signs, including the level of consciousness, an electrocardiogram, and basic analytical determinations (glucose and lactate)...

