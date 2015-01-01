Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol and cannabis are the most widely consumed psychoactive substances worldwide. This study compared the effects of alcohol and cannabis on visual function and driving performance, as well as self-perceived effects. Also, the relationship between visual effects under the influence and driving performance was studied.



METHODS: Sixty-four young drivers, with a history of alcohol and/or cannabis use were included. Of these, 33 were allocated to the alcohol group and 31 to the cannabis group. All participants were evaluated in a baseline session. The alcohol group underwent two sessions: after drinking 300 ml and 450 ml of red wine (A1 and A2). The cannabis group attended one session after smoking cannabis (C). Visual function was evaluated at the contrast sensitivity, stereoacuity, and intraocular straylight level. Participants drove a driving simulator. A general score (overall visual score, OVS; overall driving performance score, ODPS) was obtained for both visual functioning and driving performance.



RESULTS: The evaluation of visual function demonstrated a significant impairment in OVS for all conditions studied (A1, p = 0.005; A2, p < 0.001; C, p < 0.001) with respect to the baseline session. General driving performance (ODPS) demonstrated a significant worsening for the A2 condition (p = 0.003). Finally, a significant relationship between driving performance and visual function was found (rho=0.163, p = 0.039 and χ(2) = 4.801, p = 0.028).



CONCLUSIONS: Cannabis and alcohol use negatively impact visual function. However, driving performance was only significantly affected by the higher alcohol dose. This impairment in visual function was significantly associated with worse driving performance.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en