Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unhealthy alcohol use is disproportionally experienced by individuals with minoritized sexual orientations. Unlike the general US population, for whom the burden of alcohol as it relates to mortality is consistently monitored across time with national survey data, the impact of unhealthy alcohol use among veterans with minoritized sexual orientations, for whom addressing substance use is a national priority, is largely unknown.



METHODS: Using Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test Consumption data from the Department of Veterans Affairs electronic health record and underlying cause of death from National Death Index from 2014 to 2018 we quantified alcohol consumption and related mortality among veterans with (n = 102,085) and without minoritized sexual orientations (n = 5300,521). Age adjusted rates of alcohol attributed deaths (AAD) per 100,000 persons and years of potential life lost (YPLL) were estimated by sexual orientation, sex, and sexual orientation stratified by sex.



RESULTS: Alcohol attributable deaths (n = 21,861) were higher among veterans with minoritized sexual orientations than veterans without after adjustment for age (486.5 deaths/100,000 versus 309.7 deaths/100,000, respectively). Veterans with minoritized sexual orientations also experienced more YPLL (13,772.8 years/100,000 versus 7618.9 years/100,000). Years of potential life lost per AAD was higher in women (33.2 years) than men (18.7 years).



CONCLUSIONS: Alcohol consumption results in substantial disability and death among veterans, particularly veterans with minoritized sexual orientations.



FINDINGS suggest need for increased alcohol-related services for all VA patients, and potential targeted approaches to for veterans with minoritized sexual orientations and women to offset risk for, and years of potential life lost from, alcohol attributable death.

Language: en