Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children and young people who sustain injuries resulting in a hospital admission may experience adverse effects for months or years following the event. Understanding the attributable burden and health service needs is vital for public health planning as well as individual care provision. This study aims to identify the hospitalised morbidity associated with injury among young people by sex using a population-level matched cohort.



METHOD: A population-level matched case-comparison retrospective cohort study of young people aged ≤18 years hospitalised for an injury during 2005-2018 in New South Wales, Australia using linked birth, health, and mortality records. The comparison cohort was matched on age, gender and residential postcode. Adjusted rate ratios (ARR) were calculated for age group, injury severity and nature of injury by sex.



RESULTS: There were 122,660 (60.9%) males and 78,712 (39.1%) females aged ≤18 years hospitalised after sustaining an injury. Males (ARR 2.89; 95%CI 2.81-2.97) and females (ARR 2.79; 95%CI 2.68-2.90) who were hospitalised after an injury had a higher risk of subsequent hospital admission than their matched peers. Males (ARR 3.38; 95%CI 2.81-4.05) and females (ARR 3.41; 95%CI 2.72-4.26) with serious injuries had a higher risk of admission compared to peers. Males with dislocations, sprains and strains (ARR 3.40; 95%CI 3.03-3.82), burns (ARR 3.37; 95%CI 2.99-3.80), and fractures (ARR 3.20; 95%CI 3.07-3.33), and females with burns (ARR 3.84; 95%CI 3.40-4.33), dislocations, sprains and strains (ARR 3.54; 95%CI 2.96-4.23), and traumatic brain injury (ARR 3.39; 95%CI 3.01-3.82) had the highest risk of subsequent hospitalisation compared to peers.



CONCLUSION: Patient management and care extends beyond the injury admission as many young people face high levels of contact with health services in the months and years following injury. These findings will inform health service planning and trauma care management for young people and families affected by injury.

