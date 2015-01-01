|
Dell L. Lancet Psychiatry 2022; 9(7): 526-527.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35717951
During Operation Herrick, more than 2200 British combat personnel were wounded in action in Afghanistan and admitted to field hospitals. Almost 20 years have passed since this Operation began, and it was with interest that I read Daniel Dyball and colleagues' Article (2) examining the long-term psychosocial outcomes of serious physical combat injury.
