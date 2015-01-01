SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dell L. Lancet Psychiatry 2022; 9(7): 526-527.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/S2215-0366(22)00194-8

PMID

35717951

Abstract

During Operation Herrick, more than 2200 British combat personnel were wounded in action in Afghanistan and admitted to field hospitals. Almost 20 years have passed since this Operation began, and it was with interest that I read Daniel Dyball and colleagues' Article (2) examining the long-term psychosocial outcomes of serious physical combat injury.

References

1.
Dempsey N
Afghanistan statistics: UK deaths, casualties, mission costs and refugees.
House of Commons Library, London2021

2.
Dyball D Bennett AN Schofield S et al.
Mental health outcomes of male UK military personnel deployed to Afghanistan and the role of combat injury: analysis of baseline data from the ADVANCE cohort study.
Lancet Psychiatry. 2022; 9: 565-573

3.
Walker LE Watrous J Poltavskiy E et al.
Longitudinal mental health outcomes of combat-injured service members.
Brain Behav. 2021; 11e02088


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print