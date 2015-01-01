|
Citation
Vardoulakis S, Matthews V, Bailie RS, Hu W, Salvador-Carulla L, Barratt AL, Chu C. Med. J. Aust. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Australian Medical Association, Publisher Australasian Medical Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35717626
Abstract
As the flood waters are receding in parts of New South Wales and Queensland and new forecasts of heavy rain are released, important questions emerge about the resilience of the Australian health system, and ultimately of our communities, to the intensifying extreme events we have experienced in recent years in the context of climate change.
Language: en
Keywords
Disasters; Environment; Climate change; Emergencies; Community health services; Infectious diseases; Mental health services