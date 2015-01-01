Abstract

This study examines the factors associated with the change in the number of suicides per month during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2019 to 2021. For economic indicators, employment and unemployment rates, Consumer Price Index, and Consumer Sentiment Index were used. As inverse indicators of social distancing, the numbers of overseas departures, domestic trips, and movie audience were used. The monthly numbers of inpatients and outpatients for depression were included to consider the effect of the prevalence of depression. Pearson's correlation coefficient analysis and a linear regression were conducted. There was a continued decrease in the number of suicides of 1.7% in 2021 from 2020 following the 4.4% decrease in the previous year. The employment rate was positively associated with the number of suicides for males, while the consumer price index was negatively associated with the number of suicides for females. While the inverse social distancing measures were positively correlated with the number of suicides, no significant association was observed in the regression analysis. Commonly shared thoughts that the pandemic would lead to an increase in suicides by its direct negative impact on mental health or indirect impact through the aggravation of economic conditions and social distancing need to be re-examined.

Language: en