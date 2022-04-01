SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Maillaud C, Fournier J, Guittonneau AL, Tirard P, Bowling T, Naylor G. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.wem.2022.04.003

PMID

35718645

Abstract

Herein we report an unprovoked shark attack on a scuba diver in New Caledonia. The species responsible for the attack was identified as a tiger shark (Galeocerdo cuvier), based on both the victim's testimony and forensic examination. The victim suffered significant loss of soft tissues from one thigh, which resulted in hemorrhagic shock. Even though the event occurred at a remote location, miles away from the nearest hospital, appropriate first aid, immediate deployment of an alert system, and prompt helicopter transfer by an emergency rescue team allowed the victim to be transferred to an intensive care unit in stable condition and to undergo surgery within 4 h of being bitten. Early coverage of exposed bone was performed, followed up with negative pressure dressing, antibiotic treatment, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and a split skin graft. In spite of the massive muscular loss incurred, the victim was able to regain her ability to walk within 6 wk of the incident. Shark attacks on scuba divers are rare and seldom reported, especially in New Caledonia.


Language: en

Keywords

emergency; bite; hemorrhagic shock; hyperbaric oxygen therapy; muscular loss; surgery

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print