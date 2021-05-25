|
Vandall FJ. SSRN eLibrary 2021; e3857796.
My goal is to construct a compensation program for victims of gun violence. If the victim was killed or suffered serious injury through a negligent or intentional shooting, the survivor recovers stepped compensation. The claimant files a request for compensation with the new Second Amendment Commission.The financial part of the fund will be constructed from three sources: the federal government, the state government and the NRA coupled with the gun manufacturers. The fund will be administered by the Commission. My proposal does not rest on a finding of fault or blame by the contributors. It rests instead on cause in fact.At last gun victims will be compensated and receive more than mere condolences by political leaders.
compensation system; gun manufacturers; gun victims; gun violence; NRA; PLCAA; Second Amendment