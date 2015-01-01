Abstract

The accidents on fall-down of exterior walls have occurred in demolition site of building. When the exterior walls are demolish, the lower part of the wall and column are cut. After that, the wall and column are pulled down.This method is called to fall-down method. When the wall and column are cut too deeply while cutting work, the wall and column collapses and can crush the worker. In this study, the test reproduce the fall-down method was carried out for prevent collapse of the exterior wall. In the test, the column as the fundamental member in the exterior wall was targeted. From the result, the good cutting pattern for the lower column is the concrete on the falling side and the main reinforcement on opposite to falling side were cut, and the main reinforcement on falling side was left in place. And, analysis method was examined for predict of the strength of fall-down of column. The validity of the analysis method was examined by comparing the analysis results and the test results.

Language: ja