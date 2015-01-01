Abstract

The aim of this research was to identify and analyze examples of occupational accident reduction in retailing, restaurant, and social welfare facilities by surveying companies where the number of occupational accidents has decreased or remained unchanged. According to the results of the survey, overall activities initiated by headquarters appeared to be a key factor in reducing occupational accidents at the facilities. It is especially important that facility managers participate in Health and Safety committee and executive committee meetings, and that the decisions made in these meetings are carried out promptly and actively.It was also found that, in the case of retailing, proactive efforts were being made to forecast the potential risks associated with day-to-day operations, with the aim of eliminating sources of hazards, including the use of non-slip shoes and floor materials, applying snow-melting agents in parking lots, providing cut-resistant gloves, and eliminating the use of step ladders. At restaurant facilities, where there is a chronic shortage of workers, the optimization of business operations resulting in a reduction in man-hour requirements has contributed to a reduction of risks and an improvement in occupational safety.In the case of social welfare facilities, while equipment such as robots, sliding boards and sliding sheets has been introduced to prevent occupational lower back pain among care workers, countermeasures designed to prevent falls have not been taken. On the other hand, welfare facilities serving disabled persons have actively implemented hazard protection training and safety education on a regular basis.In general, the survey revealed that the current level of awareness and commitment to promoting a safety culture and providing safety education is less than satisfactory, and that a continued effort in this regard is needed.

Language: ja