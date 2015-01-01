Abstract

During 2001-2013, several health and safety at work acts were established or changed. For example, risk assessment was added to Industrial Safety and Health Law as making an effort mandatory,"Guideline about a mechanical comprehensive safety standard"was newly established, and Labor regulations regarding safety and hygiene about press machine and machine for food processing have been established and/or revised. For clarification how industrial accidents have been changed, we analyzed and compared the lethal industrial accidents in these periods.



RESULTS were as follows; 1) Employees of industries were 13,820,000 in 1989 and 9,880,000 in 2014. The decrease rate in 2014 was 71.5% as compared to that in 1989. Likewise, the occurrence number of fatal industrial accident caused by a machine was also decreased. 2) The fatal industrial accidents caused by machine was decreased 37.2% during 1898-2014. The subtracted number of 1)- 2), 34.3% might be affected by technical safetyplan and human safety control plan. 3) Industrial accidents at hazardous point, in where technical safety measures are difficult during 2014-2018 were significantly increased in those during 1989-2002. Prevention measures of industrial accident in future should carry out eradicate of machines and hazardous works which are difficult to take technical safety such as works nearby hazardous points and/or at large production line design and manufacture stages. 4) A new occupational accident prevention strategy for work near dangerous points and work in a vast area were proposed in this paper. These results above are effective not only in preventing occupational accidents that are occurring frequently at present, but also as a proposal for a new occupational accident prevention strategy that can complement ISO12100.

Language: ja