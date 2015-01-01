|
Umezaki S, Shimizu S, Hamajima K, Saito T, Ikeda H, Kan C, Hojo R. J. Occup. Saf. Health (Tokyo) 2021; 14(2): 109-118.
During 2001-2013, several health and safety at work acts were established or changed. For example, risk assessment was added to Industrial Safety and Health Law as making an effort mandatory,"Guideline about a mechanical comprehensive safety standard"was newly established, and Labor regulations regarding safety and hygiene about press machine and machine for food processing have been established and/or revised. For clarification how industrial accidents have been changed, we analyzed and compared the lethal industrial accidents in these periods.
Hazardous Point Nearby Operation; Occupational Safety; Operation in a Vast Region; Safe Control Measures by Human; Safety of machinery; Technical Safe Measures; 人的安全管理策; 労働安全; 危険点近接作業; 広大領域内作業; 技術的安全方策; 機械安全