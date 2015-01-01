Abstract

Current analysis of electric shock fatal occupational accidents classified by industry, size of workplace (number of employees), and voltage and facility involved in the electric shock fatal occupational accidents based on the fatal occupational accident data base published by Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare through the web site was conducted. As a result, it was confirmed that the electric shock fatal occupational accidents occurred mostly in construction industry, the size of workplace employing less than 30 employees, low voltage, and transmission and distribution lines. This result is similar to the electric shock fatal occupational accidents occurred between 1992-1996. Risk assessment was also conducted on the electric shock occupational accidents. After applying risk assessment to those cases, it was confirmed that almost no preventive measure was employed in those cases and it is possible to decrease the risk level if additional preventive measures against those cases are employed.

Language: ja