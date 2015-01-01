SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Itagaki H. J. Occup. Saf. Health (Tokyo) 2021; 15(1): 37-43.

(Copyright © 2021, National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Japan))

10.2486/josh.JOSH-2021-0015-CHO

The number of deaths by the industrial accident is continuing reduction. In order to further advance decrease of this number of deaths, the serious industrial accident which may lead to death needs to be prevented. Then the number of the serious injuries requiring at least six months off work was investigated. As a result, the number of serious injuries was increasing clearly. Next, about the serious industrial accidents which occurred in 2017, the type of industry was classified into four and the accident was analyzed. These four types of industry are the manufacturing industry, the construction industry, the traffic transportation business, and the tertiary industry. And the accident type which had many serious injuries became clear. The typical accident patterns were also shown. In addition, future preventive measures were proposed about these typical industrial accidents.


Language: ja

preventive measures; serious industrial accident; typical accident pattern; 休業6カ月以上; 労働災害; 統計分析; 防止対策

