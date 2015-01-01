Abstract

Based on the detailed analysis of the operation safety of urban rail station, this paper puts forward the construction principle and establishment process of the operation safety evaluation index system of urban rail station, systematically constructs the operation safety evaluation index system of urban rail station, covering 5 types of first level indexes and 16 second level indexes, and puts forward the index meaning and calculation method. At the same time, aiming at the shortcomings of the traditional TOPSIS method in the comprehensive evaluation, such as unreasonable subjective weighting, and the possibility that the scheme close to the Euclidean solution is also close to the Euclidean solution of the negative ideal solution, the improved TOPSIS method and entropy weight method are proposed which effectively overcomes the shortcomings of the index weighting. For the subjective factors of the system, the research method is relatively single, which is in line with the integrity and scientificity of the system. Finally, this method is used to evaluate the index system, which verifies that the evaluation results are in line with the actual operation safety of urban rail station, and the evaluation method is efficient, convenient, scientific and reasonable.

