Abstract

The management of a railway infrastructure involves the collaboration of different experts and the continuous choice between alternatives under the constraint of available economic funds with the need to maintain high levels of operational safety. This is even more significant for local railway networks where financial resources are limited. For this reason, decision-making tools play a central role, allowing to evaluate interventions based on their effects on system risk level. In this sense, the Risk Based-Decision Support Systems are becoming increasingly popular in railway sector, where are used for the optimization of the maintenance of the elements of the infrastructure, such as the track, civil works, level crossing and so on. A unified vision is not yet widespread and the application of the risk assessment and intervention programming process considering all the elements of the network and their interaction is still lacking. The aim of this work is to present a quantitative risk management methodology for railways to support decision-making processes for quantification and control of all the factors affecting the safety level of railway systems characterized by limited resources. The methodology is then applied on a local railway for the evaluation and prioritization of safety improvements interventions.

