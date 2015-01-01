SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Schlechte T, Borndörfer R, Denißen J, Heller S, Klug T, Küpper M, Lindner N, Reuther M, Söhlke A, Steadman W. J. Rail. Transp. Plan. Manag. 2022; 22: e100315.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jrtpm.2022.100315

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We present an optimization model which is capable of routing and ordering trains on a microscopic level under a moving block regime. Based on a general timetabling definition (GTTP) that allows the plug in of arbitrarily detailed methods to compute running and headway times, we describe a layered graph approach using velocity expansion, and develop a mixed integer linear programming formulation. Finally, we present promising results for a German corridor scenario with mixed traffic, indicating that applying branch-and-cut to our model can solve reasonably sized instances with up to a hundred trains to optimality.


Language: en

Keywords

Moving block; Railway track allocation; Timetabling; Train routing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print