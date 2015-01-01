|
Citation
|
Schlechte T, Borndörfer R, Denißen J, Heller S, Klug T, Küpper M, Lindner N, Reuther M, Söhlke A, Steadman W. J. Rail. Transp. Plan. Manag. 2022; 22: e100315.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
We present an optimization model which is capable of routing and ordering trains on a microscopic level under a moving block regime. Based on a general timetabling definition (GTTP) that allows the plug in of arbitrarily detailed methods to compute running and headway times, we describe a layered graph approach using velocity expansion, and develop a mixed integer linear programming formulation. Finally, we present promising results for a German corridor scenario with mixed traffic, indicating that applying branch-and-cut to our model can solve reasonably sized instances with up to a hundred trains to optimality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Moving block; Railway track allocation; Timetabling; Train routing