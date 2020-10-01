|
Citation
Russell E, Skinner MW, Colibaba A. J. Rural Stud. 2021; 81: 336-344.
Copyright
Abstract
Notwithstanding a few exceptions, the global age-friendly literature remains mostly silent on the problem of the longer-term, sustainable implementation of age-friendly initiatives. This paper seeks to address this gap by presenting rural insights from a multi-site case study in Ontario, Canada, that considers the influence of unique, rural community contexts that may differentially impact parameters of success and longer-term sustainability among rural age-friendly programs.
Language: en
Keywords
Age-friendly communities; Community; Fragmentation; Rural ageing; Rural communities; Sustainability