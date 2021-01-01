SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nelson KS, Nguyen TD, Brownstein NA, Garcia D, Walker HC, Watson JT, Xin A. J. Rural Stud. 2021; 82: 351-365.

10.1016/j.jrurstud.2021.01.035

Definitions and measures of rurality are important to researchers and policymakers as they have implications for policy and practice. By conducting a systematic review, we provide a comprehensive overview of the various ways in which rurality has been defined and operationalized in empirical and quantitative analyses. We describe how descriptive definitions and measures of rurality have changed over time, particularly due to global and regional urbanization and advances in statistical techniques and data availability. We also provide a comprehensive breakdown of the dimensions and components of rurality measures, an overview of the techniques used in constructing rurality measures, and discuss the uses of rurality measures in research and policy. Finally, we discuss current limitations of descriptive rurality research, future directions, and implications for policy and practice.


Defining rurality; Rurality index; Rurality measure

